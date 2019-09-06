Do you trust in God?

One day two neighbors were talking and one asked the other, “Do you trust in God?” The neighbor answered, “Why yes, after all, I am a Christian, and as such I trust in Christ as my Savior.” The other asking the question seemed not to hear the answer and asked again, “Do you trust in God?” The neighbor somewhat perturbed responded, “I do not understand. I said that I do. So why are you asking again?”

The questioner responded rather calmly, “It is because so many Christians sell God short by believing that all they can trust God for is their salvation. Granted that is a great thing, and in reality it is the greatest gift we have. Yet, God can be trusted for so much more, but we Christians often times sell Him short by thinking the only thing God has done for us is to provide the way of eternal life. However, the Apostle Paul in his letter to the Romans asked, “(If) He (God) who did not spare his own Son, but gave him up for us all—how will he not also, along with him, graciously give us all things?” (Rom 8:32) So I ask, “Do you trust in God for all things?”

The neighbor now responded more thoughtfully, “Well, yes and no. I trust that He can give me all things, but I am not sure that He will.” The questioner seized on this answer and came back with these questions, “So tell me, what do you have that is not from God? Has not He already given you all things? Do you not pray in the Lord’s Prayer, ‘Give us this day our daily bread.’? The neighbor somewhat stunned just looked at the questioner, and so the questioner continued. “You know, Luther wrote in his explanation of the Lord’s Prayer what is meant by daily bread. He said, “God certainly gives daily bread to everyone without our prayers, even to all evil people, but we pray in this petition that God would lead us to realize this and to receive our daily bread with thanksgiving.” He then went on to explain that daily bread includes everything that has to do with the support and needs of the body, such as food, drink, clothing, shoes, house, home, land, animals, money, goods, a devout husband or wife, devout children, devout workers, devout and faithful rulers, good government, good weather, peace, health, self-control, good reputation, good friends, faithful neighbors, and the like.

So I ask you again, “What do you have that is not from God?” The neighbor, much wiser now for he recognized his lack of trust answered, “Nothing.” The questioner probing further to see if his neighbor truly understood asked, “Can God be trusted to give you all things?” His neighbor responded, “Yes He can, because He already has. I just have not realized that along with His Son, God the Father graciously gives me all things.”

The questioner asked his first question again, “So, do you trust in God?” The person responded, “Yes, and you know what? With that trust comes peace. After all, we live in a crazy world where we often do not know what is going to happen from one moment to the next. In the midst of all this craziness there is a God who has promised to give me all things. I know that His promise is good, for He has already given me His Son. You ask if I trust in God, and my answer is “Yes, I trust in God for all things—and for all eternity for He has promised all these things to those who believe in Him and in the work His Son has done for our salvation.”

May God grant to each of you this same trust and certainty in this life where we go about doing the things He has prepared in advance for us until He takes us home to live forever with Him. Amen.