The Southwest Kansas Library System headquartered in Dodge City received a $3,500 grant from Humanities Kansas recently.

The grant is in support of "Faces of the East Side Neighborhoods" photo exhibit and panel discussion that will be held as part of the Dodge City International Festival. The event is Sunday, Sept. 15, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Dodge City near the El Capitan statue.

Since 1972, Humanities Kansas has been an independent nonprofit leading a movement of ideas to empower the people of Kansas to strengthen their communities.

"Faces of the East Side Neighborhoods" exhibit will feature portraits of descendants from the community while telling the story of the "Mexican Village" and its stories of those featured in the photos.

Poet Laureate of Kansas Huascar Medina will present the display and lead the discussion during the festival event.

"Humanities Kansas supports projects that promote understanding," said executive director of Humanities Kansas Julie Mulvihill. "This exhibit explores the story of a Mexican immigrant community established within Dodge City in the early 20th century and asks us to consider its human legacy."

For more information, visit humanitieskansas.org.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com