Eight Stafford County 4-Hers (ages 10-15) tested their knowledge and judging skills at the 2019 State 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes Contest held in Manhattan, KS on August 24-25, 2019. The weekend was packed with events where 4-Hers applied livestock concepts for beef, sheep, goat and pork production practices to see how they stacked up against 250+ peers from across the state of Kansas. Stafford County had an impressive showing and garnered great recognition.

For the first time ever, Stafford County qualified for the quiz bowl competition going in seeded as the 6th place team in the state, from the 25 that took the qualifying exam. Only the top 12 teams were moved to the actual quiz bowl activity and Stafford County made it to the quarter final competition, buzzing in quickly to answer a wide range of livestock production and current industry questions.

The Skillathon competition is a knowledge based activity, where participants identified breeds of livestock, feed ingredients, livestock equipment, and retail meat cuts as well as answer questions related to quality assurance, hay/forage quality and wool judging. The young team had an impressive performance placing 3rd out of 29 teams… only getting beat by two teams comprised of 17 and 18 year old 4-Her’s. August Siefkes, Preston Dunn and MaKayla Meyer all placed in the top 25 out of 150 participants.

The Livestock Judging competition was once again very intense, and Preston Dunn was recognized as placing in the top 25 percent of the judgers.

The Intermediate Meats Judging team had a great contest, garnering 3rd place overall team, as well as 3rd place in retail cut identification and placings and 4th place in questions. In addition, August Siefkes was 5th place overall high individual in the contest. In the senior division, Preston Dunn placed 4th in placings. Besides ribbons, the meats judging team brought home 6 lbs. of bacon, 4 lbs. of salami, 10 polish sausages!

4-Hers representing Stafford County in the Quiz Bowl, Skillathon, Livestock and Meats Judging contests were: Preston Dunn, Ian Dunn, Garrett Dunn, MaKayla Meyer, Cali Newdigger, Cody Newdigger, Weston Peterson and August Siefkes. The team was coached by Jennifer Pfortmiller.

Anyone interested in learning more about 4-H and/or specifically the livestock competitions, may contact the Stafford County Extension office, 620-549-3502.