A driver who reportedly was fleeing from police attempted to crash into an officer’s vehicle during the pursuit, according to a police spokesman.

The incident was reported at 6:32 p.m. Aug. 30 at Seventh and Short streets. No injuries were reported.

Police attempted to stop a Kia Soul that had been reported stolen earlier in the day, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and reportedly drove recklessly. At one point, the suspect allegedly tried to strike one of the police cars with the stolen vehicle.

The pursuit ended in the area of Broadway and Pennsylvania Avenue.

“We lost sight of the suspect,” Nicodemus said. “The speeds were too great.”