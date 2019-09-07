Betty Jane Davis was born on January 30th, 1935 in Trenton, NJ to George and Myrtle Owens.

She passed peacefully on September 2nd, 2019 at Tablerock Healthcare in Kimberling City, MO.

Betty grew up and went to school in Trenton, NJ. After high school, she attended Temple University Hospital School of Nursing in Pennsylvania and obtained a certification as a registered nurse. She spent most of her years serving at O’Connor Hospital in San Jose, CA.

Betty joined her family in Pratt, KS in the summer of 2000. During her time in Pratt, she enjoyed her church, friends, and family. In 2002, she married Mel Davis of Pratt, Ks who preceded her in death in May of 2012. In the winter of 2017, Betty joined the Parkwood Village community. She moved with family in May of 2019 to the Branson, MO area.

Betty was blessed with three daughters: Linda Newland (Mark), Pam Lucas (Vic), and Nancy Burrell (Nelson). Between the children, there are seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Betty was a strong woman; her strength was often subtle and elegant, but ever present as she navigated life, moving around the country, her faith, and her love of family. She also had a love of animals, whether dogs, cats, or the other small critters she allowed her girls to bring home.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt, KS.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the charity of your choice.