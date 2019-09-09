Look for mostly sunny skies Monday in the Topeka area with highs approaching 90 degrees.

A chance for showers and thunderstorms enters the picture Monday night and continues into Tuesday, when highs will again be around 90 degrees.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

• Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

• Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

• Thursday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

• Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

• Friday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

• Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.