GOLF

BETHANY LEADS FALL INVITE: At Salina Municipal Golf Course, Bethany held the team lead and had the top two individual scores Monday in the first round of their own Swede Fall Invitational.

The Swedes posted a first-round team score of 313 for a two-shot lead over Barton Community College. They were led by Savannah Pinson in first place with a 4-over-par 74, followed by teammate Allison Weiderman a stroke back at 75, while Brooke Harrison was tied for ninth at 81.

Kristen Sayyalinh led Kansas Wesleyan in a tie for 13th at 82. The Coyotes' Mikaela Johnson and Aidan Richmond were in a five-way tie for 26th.

A scorecard disqualification cost KWU a spot in the team race.

The two-day tournament was scheduled to conclude on Tuesday at the Muni.