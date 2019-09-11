Salina police said there has been a series of crimes involving check stealing and forgery occurring in the city.

There have been at least three cases of checks being taken out of mailboxes, washed and altered. The checks were then taken to banks to be cashed.

The three known instances happened in the last few weeks in the 200 block of S. Ninth St., the 600 block of S. Santa Fe Ave. and the 1400 block of Meyer Dr.

Police said the checks were placed in people's mailboxes with the outgoing mail flag raised.

According to Salina police, citizens are encouraged to take checks to the post office to mail them.