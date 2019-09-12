1. Lindsey Ell with special guest Madison Kozak: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12, Kansas State Fair, 2000 N. Poplar St., Hutchinson, Bretz & Young Injury Lawyers Arena. Free. Canadian guitarist Lindsay Ell is one of Nashville’s hottest prospects. Madison Kozak, who will open for Ell, is fresh out of Nashville’s Belmont University.

2. Reading Rendezvous “The House on Mango Street”: 7 p.m. Sept. 12, Metropolitan Coffee, 1329 E. 17th Ave., Hutchinson. Hutch In Harmony will host a discussion on the novel “The House on Mango Street” for Hispanic Heritage month. The group encourages reading the book, but if you want to join last-minute for the discussion and haven’t read the book, you’re always welcome.

3. Casi Joy: 6 p.m. Sept. 12, Kansas State Fair, 2000 N. Poplar St., Hutchinson, Bretz & Young Injury Lawyers Arena. Free. A seasoned performer, Casi Joy appeared on NBC's "The Voice," where she instantly turned all four chairs and was singled out by Rolling Stone as having one of the top 10 blind auditions of all time.