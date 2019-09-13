1. Lauren Alaina with Mitchell Tenpenny: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13, Kansas State Fair Grandstand, Hutchinson. Lauren Alaina, a runner-up on Season 10 of American Idol, includes her first No. 1 hit, the title track “Road Less Traveled." Breakout artist Mitchell Tenpenny debuted on the Grand Ole Opry and earned an ACM nomination for New Male Artist of the Year. Tenpenny’s latest single is “Alcohol You Later.” Tickets at kansasstatefair.com.

2. Saturday Morning Chess for Kids at the Library: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 14, Hutchinson Public Library, 901 N. Main St., Hutchinson. Any skill level welcome. We will teach beginners or coach players who haven't played for a while. Come and play kids from other schools or adults.

3. Walk With A Doc: 9 a.m. Sept. 14, Bluebird Books, 2 S. Main St., Hutchinson. Hutchinson Clinic, Hutch Rec and Heal Reno County will host "Walk with a Doc" this Saturday, starting outside Bluebird Books. The doctor this month is Dr. David Richman. These events are family-friendly (kids and dogs are welcome). For more information, visit https://walkwithadoc.org/.

4. Celebrity Goat Milking Contest: 3 p.m. Sept. 13, Kansas State Fair, 2000 N. Poplar St., Hutchinson, Sheep, Swine and Goat Building. Area celebrities such as members of the Fair Board, highway patrol, local radio and TV stations and community organizations send teams to this event.

5. Friday the 13th tattoo event: noon to 10 p.m. Sept. 13, Redemption Ink Tattoo, 2530 N. Main St., Hutchinson. Choose from a selection of black ink designs, $20 each. First-come, first-served, and cash only.

6. Wild Horse Youth Challenge: all day Sept. 15, Kansas State Fair, 2000 N. Poplar St., Hutchinson. Expo Arena-Showmanship & Freestyle competition and demos as well. See what Kansas youth have achieved in 120 days. Some colts will be available for adoption via silent auction.

7. SK8FARM Presents The Shepherds Call: 6 p.m. to midnight, Sept. 13, Sk8farm, 4005 S. Whiteside Road, South Hutchinson. A number of local and touring bands will perform, including The Shepherds Call, Bui and the Squids, Ryan Brooks, Pocketbook Prophet and more. Donations for the bands are accepted.