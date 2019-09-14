Newton's Grand Central senior center has been revamping its identity over the past year — from the job duties of staff and volunteers within to the purpose it serves in the community.

One of the ways it has been changing is in changing its focus on fundraising. While director Tara Goering noted that, in the past, Grand Central has often held numerous such events for specific programs and relied on funds from Newton and Harvey County for general expenses, the current economic landscape has forced the senior center to explore other avenues for funding.

While Grand Central started a push recently to seek more grant funding, one other way the senior center is looking to generate more fiscal stability is through more focused, larger fundraising events. That led to the creation of the inaugural Barrick and Kristi Wilson Laying Tracks Gala, which will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Wild Prairie Event Center, 1610 S.E. Third St., Newton.

"The purpose of the gala is to start funding an endowment fund for the future of the senior center. We didn't have the wherewithal to do that in the past," Goering said. "Since grants and such for nonprofits are drying up in today's budget crises, we need to have a fund that protects us from unforeseen things that all businesses encounter — whether it's a plumbing issues or it's a hot water heater going out. It's just for emergencies and to secure the future of the senior center."

Questions have surrounded the feasibility of Grand Central continuing at its current location in recent years, but Goering stated that — outside of some needed HVAC maintenance — the building is in good condition. Grand Central is committed to furthering its mission there, with the fundraiser intended to help in that regard.

Attendees at the fundraiser will be treated to light appetizers donated by local restaurants and cocktails, while bands Jazz Play and Johnny Gamble will provide music throughout the night. Fundraising will be done through both a silent and live auction held at the gala. Grand Central board vice president Betty Lanzrath said more than 30 baskets have already been put together for the silent auction, including barbecue baskets, local sports fan baskets (for KU, KSU and WSU), car care baskets and more. Meanwhile, the live auction will include such major prize packages as a private pour at Aero Plains Brewing in Wichita and a weeklong getaway to Las Vegas.

More than fundraising, though, Goering said the gala is about establishing the future of Grand Central. The event will do that, partly, through celebrating some key community members past — Barrick and Kristi Wilson, the gala's namesakes. Barrick was very much about expanding the services of the senior center, which Grand Central is trying to do, while Kristi's memory will be honored through one new program in particular the organization is getting ready to launch.

Kristi had Alzheimer's and, in her later years, was assisted by a music therapy program offered at Comfort Care in Newton. Learning that program would no longer be funded after this year, Goering noted Grand Central is looking to take up those efforts by making music downloads available for volunteers to preload on devices for Alzheimer's victims in a project that is set to start this November.

Grand Central will also have a guess emcee, former KSN anchor and current Ms. Woman United States Sierra Scott, leading the festivities. Scott has a strong, positive outlook on life — which is something Goering and the board hopes will be at the center of the event.

"The board was really pulled to do something that was a positive thing for Grand Central. It's the first time we've ever taken the endeavor for a fundraiser of this magnitude. I think, as we looked around, we wanted to try to find a positive way to do these things," Lanzrath said.

"We want to serve people in meaningful ways in addition to playing pool, in addition to cards and in addition to our choir and all the other programs we do," Goering said. "We want to do things that are special, unique and provide a very good service to different parts of the population in Harvey County. We just want to make lives better."

Early-bird tickets will be available for $25 each through Sept. 20, while tickets will also be available the day of the gala for $65. To purchase tickets or for more information on the gala, call 283-2222.