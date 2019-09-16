E-commerce is a huge enterprise handling millions of transactions, most completed satisfactorily. A glitch in the system can boost frustration to maddening heights - as discovered in an ordeal that began with the purchase of a new printer.

Prior to the mass exodus of local retailers, I kept an ample supply of replacement ink on hand. After a visit to the remaining local source was unsuccessful, I ordered online.

A week later with no delivery, a check of online tracking listed the order “returned” and “undeliverable.” Customer service assisted in re-entering my order, and it arrived after several days with no explanation.

Months later when ink ran short again, I placed another order - tempted by the company’s online coupon. After days passed, I contacted customer service. After an apology for the delay, I was assured the parcel would arrive shortly. Two days later, an individual showed up to hand deliver the cartridges.

Replying to their follow-up customer survey email, I related these issues and suggested delivery by mail. (UPS regularly uses this option, routing smaller parcels through the postal service for delivery).

When I next needed more ink, the company offered free overnight delivery, andI placed the order. But tracking showed the parcel “in transit” for several days. By the time I lost all patience, the parcel was listed as delivered.

At this point my “customer crusader” persona kicked in. I found, in fine print, the name of their Wichita delivery company. I contacted Wichita to report the failure and false report. The next day a private courier appeared with the ink cartridges. The elderly man explained the regular courier’s route was only to Hutchinson by way of Highway 96. My delivery would have required a short detour he chose not to take, returning the parcel to Wichita, even though delivery was listed as completed successfully.

This admission suggested what I saw as outright fraud against the company who paid for and relied on the delivery service. After some searching, I reached a representative of the retailer, informed them of the failures and canceled my account.

Two lessons can be learned from these incidents. As customer service teeters on the brink of extinction, we all must demand accountability relating to products and services, otherwise the situation will deteriorate as corners are cut to increase the bottom line.

Lastly, my experience demonstrates the dangers inherent in privatization. The Postal Service delivers every workday to every address, unlike a company that tolerates haphazard employee behavior or falsifies performance data. As private companies seek only profit as their guiding principal, it’s the individual consumer and taxpayers who will suffer the consequences.

Kathie Moore, rural Hutchinson, is a freelance artist, retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Email her at klmnews45@gmail.com.