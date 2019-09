A woman from Utah had a wedding ring stolen from her car while passing through Salina.

Police said at 7 p.m. Saturday, Emily Crabtree, 43, stopped at the Petro store at 2125 N. Ninth St. Crabtree said she was in the store for 15 minutes and when she returned to her 2015 Toyota Prius, she discovered her European Shank wedding ring, with a 2-carat black diamond, was missing. Some medication belonging to Crabtree also was missing.

The total value of the ring and medicine is $5,000.