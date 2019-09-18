Local foundation holds Gala in Pratt to celebrate the giving of more than $8 million to area causes.

For 25 years, the South Central Community Foundation has given over $8 million in grants to communities, teachers, scholarships and donor advised funds to local and national non profits, said SCCF Executive Director Holly Rooks at the SCCF 25th Anniversary Gala on Sept. 14.

Recipients, board and staff members and donors from across the seven county area served by SCCF gathered to celebrate the success of SCCF, enjoy fellowship, food and some fun with Anel Cox as DJ for the event.

Rooks said SCCF has strong plans for the future. She wants the organization to reconnect with their donors to help enrich the quality of life in South Central Kansas.

Rooks said thanks to a group of citizens who saw a need back in 1994 organized the foundation and provided the funds to get the organization off the ground.

It takes a lot of people to make an organization like SCCF to work. From first co-directors DeWayne Bryan and Sandi Fruit who worked with the original founding board to fundraise for future grants and community projects to the first full time executive Director Denise Melow who helped grow $3 million in assets to over $10 million in just 10 years, many people have donated their time and expertise to make SCCF successful.

Recently retired director Bekki Pribil helped double the outreach of grants in the seven counties while Maggie Southard, the first Youth Making a difference Program Director, helped grow the number of youth involved in the grant decision process to over 120 plus led the group to receiving the National 2015 Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy awarded by the Association of Fundraising Professionals in New York.

Lance Dixon, SCCF Board Chair, expressed his appreciation to the SCCF Board and thanked them for all their service plus thanked all the donors that make the grants possible.

The SCCF serves Barber, Comanche, Kingman, Kiowa, Pratt, Rice and Stafford Counties. The Gala was held at Park Hills Country Club, Rent the Chef of Wichita catered the event and Anel Cox acted as DJ.