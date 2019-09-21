LINDSBORG, Kan. – The Swedes volleyball team took their winning streak to 10 with a 3-1 victory over the visiting Falcons of Friends University. Bethany College used this night to recognize Dr. Joyce Pigge for 50 years of service to the college.

After a very even first part of the first set, the Swedes were able to go on an unanswered five-point run to pull ahead. From there, Bethany was able to slowly push point, and while the Falcons attempted to stay with them, the Swedes were able to pick up a 25-16 win. Friends was able to rebound and take an early set lead in the second game but a few runs by the Swedes in the middle part of the game brought them back within striking distance. From there, the teams traded rallies until the Swedes were able to close things out with an eight-point run to win the set 25-19. The third game was a back and forth battle from start to finish. However, trailing 17-18, the Falcons were able to string together an 8-2 run to pull ahead. The Swedes fought until the end but Friends was able to keep the match alive with a 25-22 set win. The fourth set showed fire from both teams, with rallies back and forth from both teams. However, it was Bethany who was able to put up an 8-2 run this time to put them just two points away from a match win. After the Falcons got the ball back, the Swedes were able to side out and then tack on another point immediately to take the fourth game 25-19, winning the match.

Four Swedes ended up with double-digit kills in this one led by Paola Sanabia-Lopez, junior hitter with 18 kills. Jordan Valentine, sophomore middle, had 12 kills and hit .300 on the match. Finally, Ivona Vojvodic, senior setter, and Georgia Romine-Black, junior hitter, had 10 kills each. Vojvodic and Haley Reifsteck, junior libero, each had three aces in the match to aid the Swedes offense and Vojvodic added 46 assists to her total.

Defensively, Vojvodic led the team with 21 digs while Reifsteck and Sanabira-Lopez had 16. Finally, Brenna Black, senior passer, and Natalie Tricoche, junior passer, had 14 and 10 digs, respectively. In the front row, Valentine and Serenity Storey, senior middle, did their part with getting in on four and three blocks, respectively.

Up Next . . .

The Swedes have a quick turnaround as they host Kansas Christian College on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. inside Hahn Gymnasium.