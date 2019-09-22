Health professionals from several area hospitals were among graduates of the Kansas Health Association’s 18th Leadership Institute class.

The Institute was established to help hospitals provide professional development opportunities that accentuate the personal skills and abilities needed to facilitate positive change and innovation in Kansas hospitals.

Students were nominated by their hospital’s CEO to be part of this select group, and represent the future leaders of Kansas hospitals.

The curriculum was structured to enhance each student’s leadership abilities.

Course #1 focused on explaining the difference between leadership and management, identifying organizational values and creating a positive organizational climate. Course #2 focused on enhancing communication skills and examining ethics. Course #3 focused on team building - including how to lead a team and how to be part of a team, and Course # 4 examined conflict and how to effectively manage it. Courses #5 and #6 were at the KHA Annual Convention and Trade Show. Students learned about the challenges facing health care in the future.

Member of the class from The Hutchinson News coverage included: Morgan Allison, Kiowa County Memorial Hospital, Greensburg; Kelly Bachar, The University of Kansas Health System, Great Bend; Mandy Baker, Wichita County Health Center, Leoti; Marla Booher, Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson; Shayla Cook, Clara Barton Hospital, Hoisington; John Fitzthum, HaysMed, The University of Kansas Health System, Hays; Stephanie Higinbotham, Newton Medical Center, Newton; Cassandra Pucket, Minneola Healthcare, Minneola; Ashley Taylor, Medicine Lodge Memorial Hospital, Medicine Lodge; Dustin Thacker, The University of Kansas Health System Pawnee Valley Campus, Larned; and Kimberly Webb, Kearny County Hospital, Lakin.

***

WASHINGTON, D.C – Jennifer Cunningham, Assistant City Manager for the City of Garden City, will be honored by ICMA, the International City/County Management Association, as the recipient of the organization’s Assistant Excellence in Leadership Award.

The award, in memory of Buford M. Watson, Jr., recognizes a local government management professional who has made significant contributions toward excellence in leadership while serving as an assistant to a chief government administrator or department head.

As the recipient, Cunningham will be formally honored during a Celebration of Service to the Profession as part of ICMA’s 2019 Annual Conference at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 23.

Cunningham began working for the City of Garden City as City Prosecutor in 2012. Her diverse skill set quickly became evident and, following a March 2013 study of the local Municipal Court, she was promoted to overseeing all Municipal Court functions and personnel.

The following year she was appointed interim Information Technologies Director in addition to her Prosecutor/Court Administrator duties and took on Legislative Director duties to explore her interest in becoming a local government generalist.

Then, in October 2015, she was named Assistant City Manager, where she continues to oversee Municipal Court, Information Technology, and Legislative Affairs. Also, she oversees Garden City Regional Airport, Buffalo Dunes Golf Course, Lee Richardson Zoo, and Garden City’s “Big Pool.”

***

Bluestem Communities has named Derek Yoder its new vice president of Fund Advancement, effective Oct. 1.

The past five years, Yoder has demonstrated leadership and enthusiasm in his current role as Bluestem’s Fund Advancement Director.

Bluestem’s Chief Philanthropy Officer, Yvonne Sieber, meanwhile, has requested a reduction in hours to deal with recurring cancer. She’ll work on the Bluestem Fund Advancement Team approximately 10 hours per week, working with an upcoming campaign.

***

DODGE CITY – As the Capital Campaign of the Salvation Army of Dodge City is continuing to advance to completion, Jan Scoggins has accepted the position as Capital Campaign Consultant.

The Campaign has been approved by the Salvation Army Headquarters to for the Dodge City organization, which his marking its 126th year, to replace the existing facility, including the Thrift Store. The condition of the current facility and Thrift Store are beyond repair and extremely inadequate for the services and people who they serve.

Scroggins, with an extensive background of service in many facets of community organizations, general public agencies, and various other positions, is well qualified to provide excellent service for the campaign. Her passion and compassion for the services of the Salvation Army in Dodge City, surrounding communities and Southwest Kansas will bring an asset to this endeavor for long-term enrichment benefits to the people of Southwest Kansas.

***

The Hutchinson Regional Sales Office of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas achieved the highest health enrollment sales percentage among the three Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas regions for the second quarter of 2019, according to Treena Mason, vice president of group sales and marketing.

Consultants for the Hutchinson regional staff are Bruce Schultz, Jim Lohmeyer and Michelle Yingling (from the Hutchinson office); Adrian Caro (Garden City); Jeremy McGuire and Karol Roadhouse (Hays); Jennifer McCall and Kelly Leister (Salina); and Kelly Bliemeister (Dodge City).

Stephanie Buckman is the regional manager and is based in Hutchinson. Together, the Hutchinson regional sales team markets BCBSKS products to existing and prospective businesses in a 65-county area of west-central Kansas.

***

STERLING – Sonja Hammer, Sterling Village director of nursing, recently completed a course of study called “Infection Preventionist for Long Term Care.” It involved classroom lectures and activities, online learning and testing, and visits to other long-term-care residences.

Hammer noted all aspects of the training will be helpful for the day-to-day activities at Sterling Village. She's haring this and other information she learned with her colleagues daily. She also noted that staff must be good stewards of ways to prevent antibiotic resistance.

Hammer has worked at Sterling Village since July 2007 and was named director of nursing in January this year.

In addition to infection prevention, her responsibilities include: maintaining all documentation required by state and federal law; ensuring elders’ rights; compiling job descriptions for nurses; and many other administrative duties.

***

TOPEKA—Two people from within The News coverage area will be sworn in as Kansas attorneys Sept. 27 in Topeka after successfully completing the July 2019 Kansas bar examination.

The new area attorneys eligible to be sworn in included Jeffrey Marshall Pike, Great Bend, and Aaron Joseph Cunningham, Hays.