STANTON COUNTY — The Cimarron Bluejays winning streak continued Friday against Stanton County.

According to the box score report, Tate Seabolt scored the first two touchdowns for the Bluejays followed by touchdowns from Hunter Renick and Antonio Urrutia.

Stanton County got on the board in the 4th quarter with two touchdowns by Sam Davidson to close out the game 32-16 in favor of Cimarron.