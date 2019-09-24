Look for abundant sunshine and highs in the lower-80s on Tuesday in Topeka.

A chance for showers and thunderstorms enters the forecast Tuesday night and continues into Wednesday, when highs should reach the lower-80s once again.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service office in Topeka:

• Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

• Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

• Wednesday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

• Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

• Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

• Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

• Friday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

• Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

• Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

• Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

• Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

• Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85.