Republican congressional delegates from Kansas are standing behind President Donald Trump as Democrats push for impeachment and details emerge about Trump's call this summer with Ukraine's new leader.

The state's lone Democratic representative offered support for her colleagues as they move forward in an investigation of the president.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., launched a formal impeachment inquiry Tuesday following revelations about a July 25 call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The call prompted a complaint by a whistleblower, a member of the intelligence community.

An incomplete transcript released by the White House on Wednesday shows Trump repeatedly prodded Zelenskiy to work with the U.S. attorney general and Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

Biden is the leading contender in a crowded field seeking the Democratic nomination for president in next year's election. Federal law makes it illegal to seek foreign government assistance for U.S. elections.

Trump froze $400 million in U.S. military aid to Ukraine before the call, but the limited records released from the conversation don't reveal a quid pro quo between the aid and Ukraine's willingness to help. The president said the rough transcript exonerated him.

"Read the transcript," said Rep. Roger Marshall, a Republican who represents the 1st District in Kansas and has entered next year's Senate race. "Once again, the left-wing witch hunt fired before aiming. Russia was the first attempt at a made-for-TV witch hunt. Ukraine seems to be the sequel."

Other Republicans from the Kansas delegation seized the opportunity to ask supporters for cash contributions.

Rep. Steve Watkins, a Republican from the 2nd District, told supporters every dollar would help fight back against "radical liberals" and "their partisan games."

"This stunt shows that the Democrats care more about their own divisive stunts than they do about working together on issues that the American people care about," Watkins said.

Rep. Ron Estes, a Republican from the 4th District, said in a fundraising email that "impeachment fever hit a new high this week."

"The radical left has taken control of the Democratic party," Estes said. "We must fight back."

Rather than waste time on "baseless accusations," Estes said, lawmakers should turn attention to issue of trade, immigration and health care.

Democrats have demanded details of the whistleblower's complaint about Trump's call with Ukraine, triggering the impeachment effort in the House. Intelligence committees have battled administration officials for additional information, and the complaint was expected to be turned over to some committee members Wednesday.

Rep. Sharice Davids, a Democrat from the 3rd District in Kansas, said she trusts her colleagues to "conduct oversight and continue their investigations into the President, and I support this process continuing unimpeded. We must proceed down a path of finding the truth, regardless of politics."

In the other chamber, Sen. Pat Roberts, a Republican who chose not to seek re-election next year, said he prefers to give attention to other matters. The left, he said, just doesn't want Trump to be president.

"I want to work on free trade, better health care and child nutrition improvements," Roberts said. "That’s what will help people in Kansas. The rest of this is political theater.”