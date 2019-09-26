A pleasant day is on tap for the Topeka area weather-wise on Thursday, as highs in the upper-70s are expected under mostly sunny skies.

Look for a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday night, continuing Friday into the weekend.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service office in Topeka:

• Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

• Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

• Friday night: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 61. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

• Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

• Saturday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

• Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

• Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

• Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

• Monday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

• Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.

• Tuesday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

• Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.