Fort Leavenworth’s asphalt rehabilitation project will continue for approximately three more weeks. Traffic at Grant gate is limited because of pavement maintenance and equipment staging. Hancock gate is open 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for inbound and outbound traffic and commercial vehicles. Sherman gate is open 6:30-8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday for inbound traffic and 3:30-5:30 p.m. for outbound traffic.

The Fort Leavenworth U.S. Disciplinary Barracks Sales Store farmer’s market, 740 W. Warehouse Road, is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays. Regular USDB Sales Store hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The second Wednesday of each month, the store is closed for training.

September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month at the Combined Arms Research Library. Sign-up for a CARL account and enter to win a free book.

The Adjutant General’s Corps Regimental Association Pony Express Chapter Membership Drive is now through Oct. 31. To update a membership or join the chapter, visit https://www.agcra.com. For more information, e-mail AGCRA.PonyExpress@gmail.com.

The Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop, 1025 Sheridan Drive, store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Consignments are taken until 12:30 p.m.

All dogs must be approved for boarding before being kenneled in the Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club Kennels. Approved dogs will be issued an affable dog certificate by the staff for the dog’s records. For more information, visit https://leavenworth.armymwr .com/application/files/3315/6581/7422/Procedures_to_Kennel_Your_Dog_in_the_Fort_Leavenworth_RG_Club_Kennels.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1b5HypSlrElrMmFmVT6lKqBsf4n3ye9wE8l6NhDkS2l3XWK0M1Num-ZH8.

Trails West Golf Course is now handling the Recreational Vehicle Storage Lot. For more information, visit 306 Cody Road or call (913) 651-7176.

The Fort Leavenworth smartphone app is available now for Android and iPhone. Search the Google Play and Apple stores for “Fort Leavenworth,” and download the app for quick links to contacts, services, news, info and things to do.

The Combined Arms Research Library needs volunteers. Visit www.myarmyonesource.com and search for the position “general library volunteer.” For more information, contact Nora Walker at (913) 758-3001.

The Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility needs volunteers. Help is needed covering shifts, walking dogs, cleaning and more. For more information, call 684-4939, e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com or see “Volunteering Opportunities” in FLSF’s Facebook notes.

The Army Community Service Relocation Readiness briefs are 9 a.m. Tuesdays and 1 p.m. Thursdays for in-processing and 10 a.m. Tuesdays for OCONUS at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2800.