A parade and community pep rally have been added to regular homecoming festivities by St. John-Hudson High School student council leaders.

St. John High School will celebrate Homecoming Fall 2019 in style Friday with a slate of activities beginning at 2:30 p.m. Parade originating at the Napa Store and traveling west on Fourth Street and once around the Square.

With St. John Police and Stafford County Sheriff’s escort vehicles, the St. John Marching Band directed by Mac Knight will lead the parade, followed by four class floats and three convertibles with Homecoming Royalty greeting fans.

Royalty Court couples in the parade are seniors Trevor Tanner and Whitney Brummer, Austin Wolf and Dayton Long, Trey Fisher and Erin Crissman.

A community Pep Rally at the Square immediately follows the parade.

This is the first time in several years that SJH has included a parade and pep rally, according Tanner, wo helped spearhead the activities.

“Usually we just have the dance,” Tanner said. “But this year we wanted to do more. We wanted to make memories that will last. It was kind of complicated to get it started with lots of tasks and a few stumbling blocks to overcome. But we kept working on it and hope it will be something that we can all look back on and remember good times at SJH.”

The homecoming King and Queen will be crowned in pre-game ceremonies, based on student voting.

Kick-off for the game with county rivals Macksville Mustangs is 7 p.m. at Keith Blide Field with the St. John Tigers hungry for their first win of the season and a homecoming victory win for Coach Robert Hall.

“We’re ready to go out and lay it all out on the line,” said Tanner, who’s the Tiger’s center and noseguard.

The St. John Cheer Squad led by coach Stephanie Smith will be on the field whipping up enthusiasm for the Tigers’ homecoming victory.

Cheer squad members are Mattison Cole, Whitney Brummer, Baylee Schrag, Emma Koelsch, Luis Holguin, Sam Duran, Kaylynn Claussen, Kimbra Dowling, Addi Ward, Gracey Nemec,, Angel Johnson, Lexie Brummer and Cassie Long.

Homecoming dance will be casual attire Saturday night at the school cafeteria.

“It’s the memories we’ll treasure,” Tanner said.