The following persons from central and southwest Kansas have filed bankruptcy petitions with the federal district court. Unless otherwise noted, the filings are Chapter 7.

Bluff City

Jeremy James Morton and Amanda Ruth Morton, aka Amanda Ruth Martin, assets: $25,999; liabilities: $28,680.

Dighton

Jeffery Dean Fullmer, Chapter 12, estimated assets: $1,000,001 to $10 million; estimated liabilities: $1,000,001 to $10 million.

Dodge City

Jose A. Vargas, Chapter 13, assets: $265,200; liabilities: $371,627.

Ashley Walker, Chapter 13, assets: $147,400; estimated liabilities: $0 to $50,000.

Hutchinson

Alex David Holmes, assets: $503; liabilities: $233,966.

Elizabeth Mae Touzel, assets: $2,070; liabilities: $67,334.

Diana Lyn Wilson, aka Diana Lyn Vincent, assets: $17,168; liabilities: $292,612.

Kanopolis

Emily Jane Bowen, Chapter 13, assets: $11,525; liabilities: $118,443.

LaCrosse

Steven Joseph Knoll, Chapter 13, estimated assets: $0 to $50,000; estimated liabilities: $50,001 to $100,000.

Lakin

Andrew Tyler Harris, assets: $21,238; liabilities: $41,941.

Leoti

Oralia Yazmin Escamilla, aka Oralia Yazmin Barrera, assets: $156,090; liabilities: $135,849.

Lyons

Drew Alan Otto and Brandi Jane Otto, assets: $91,033; liabilities: $96,156.

Newton

Douglas Dale Jackson and Rose Marie Jackson, assets: $44,865; liabilities: $74,129.

David Wade Brown and Michelle Lynn Brown, assets: $19,910; liabilities: $275,145.

Pratt

Wendy Lyn Askew and Jeremy Lawrence Askew, assets: $31,950; liabilities: $53,303.

Scott City

Mark J. Vance and Nicolle D. Vance, Chapter 13, assets: $441,679; liabilities: $523,470.

South Hutchinson

Jessica L. Davis, assets: $9,497; liabilities: $49,843.

Amber Lynn Walters, assets: $1,219; liabilities: $25,930.

Ulysses

Kaitlin Diana Heutis, aka Kaitlin Diana Harrison, assets: $9,640; liabilities: $27,167.

Chapter 7, liquidation, business or personal; Chapter 11, business reorganization; Chapter 12, farmer reorganization; Chapter 13, personal reorganization. Dba: doing business as; aka: also known as.