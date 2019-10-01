Topeka police were investigating an early-morning robbery to an individual in which shots were fired early Tuesday on the city's east side.

The incident was reported at 6:51 a.m. Tuesday outside a residence in the 300 block of S.E. California Ave.

Initial reports indicated a home invasion had occurred at the address and that shots had been fired in the incident.

However, police Maj. Russ Klumpp said at the scene that the initial investigation revealed that no home invasion had occurred and that the robbery took place in the yard in front of the residence.

Several spent shell casings could be seen just west of the address, near S.E. 3rd and Liberty streets.

A white pickup truck had been reported stolen initially. Klumpp said the investigation was in its early stages and that there was no confirmation on items that had been taken.

A neighbor told The Topeka Capital-Journal that he heard several gunshots Tuesday morning, about the same time the incident was reported.

No injuries were reported.

Scott Dual Language Magnet School, 401 S.E. Market, about two blocks from the scene, wasn't affected by the incident.

Klumpp said the school wasn't placed on lockdown as of 7:25 a.m. Tuesday because there was no ongoing threat connected to the incident.

Additional details, including a description of the assailant, weren't immediately available.

