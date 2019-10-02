Come to Pratt's Sixth Street Park this Saturday for free train rides from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and take part in the Friendship Playground dedication ceremony.

The Pilot Club of Pratt will hold a special dedication ceremony for the Friendship Playground at Sixth Street Park in Pratt at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 5. The public is invited.

"We are doing this as a 'thank you' to the whole community for supporting our efforts to get inclusive playground equipment installed here that will benefit many children," said club officer Jeanette Gaider.

As part of the festivities, the Pilot Club Express Train will be giving free rides from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and free popcorn and water will be served.

Most of the new equipment has been installed and is ready for play, but Gaider said it was possible another umbrella would be coming in the near future, as well as possible changes in the groundcover from wood chips to something easier to manuver wheelchairs across.

"We are looking ahead to also purchasing a musical instrument play station," Gaider said.

Many groups and individuals contributed financial support to make the inclusive playground in Pratt a reality. Those supporters include Pratt County, the City of Pratt, Gamma Beta ESA, Pilot International, Legacy Bank, D&R Trucking, Kiwanis Club, Larrison Mortuary, Daniell & Jeremy Demuth, Elks Club, Prater Oil & Gas, South Central Foundation, Stanion Electric, Trand Inc., TR Rentals and Marilyn Stewart.



