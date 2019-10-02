More content at www.thekansan.com

GOLF

Fox Ridge Monday Seniors

1. Dane Lawrence, Ed Hodge, Rick Hardacre, Narci Larez 30.

2. John Wilson, Ken Lieske, Jerry Friesen, Ib Thomsen 34.

3. Ron Bogle, Wes Brooks, Tom Pryor, Leo Griffith 34.

Closest to hole 3 — Ron Bogle. Longest putt on 9 — Ib Thomsen.

Next play — 9 a.m. Monday.

Fox Ridge Tuesday Seniors

1. Dane Lawrence, Dave Jackson, Bob Schmidt, Leo Griffith -7.

2. Will Martling, Roger Bratland, Tim Holdeman, Al Gann -5.

3. John Wilson, Dave Mason, Rick Hardacre, Jim Lassiter -5.

Closest to the hole — Ron Bogle. Longest putt — Will Martling.

Next play — 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Newton soccer

team falls

HUTCHINSON — The Newton High School boys’ soccer team fell to Hutchinson 3-1 Tuesday in AV-CTL I play in Hutchinson.

Santiago Fernandez scored for Newton in the 28th minute of play. Hutchinson came back with two goals just before the half and added a goal in the second half.

Two of Hutchinson’s goals came on penalty kicks.

Newton is 3-5-1 and hosts Maize at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The junior varsity won 1-0. Trev Golubski scored the goal with an assist from Grayson Ybarra. The game was called at the half because of the weather.

Newton hosts Maize at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Newton netters

seventh at Emporia

EMPORIA — The Newton High School girls’ tennis team placed seventh Saturday at the Emporia Invitational.

Manhattan won the tournament with 59 points, followed by St. James Academy at 45 and Olathe South at 33. Newton scored 24 points.

The doubles team of Kenzie Gillispie and Madelynn Hamm finished second at 3-1.

Hallie Watkins and Shelby Spreier finished 15th at 1-3.

In singles play, Selena Aguilar finished 11th at 2-2. Kalane Alumbaugh finished 16th at 0-4.

Newton plays Thursday at the Hutchinson Invitational.

Emporia Inv.

Newton results

Team scores — Manhattan 59, St. James Academy 45, Olathe South 33, Emporia 30, Olathe Northwest 30, Derby 30, Newton 24, Classical School of Wichita 21.

Singles

11. Selena Aguilar (2-2): 1. L Olivia Vedock SJA 8-2, CQF. W Abby Veatch CSW 8-6, CSF. L Dayana Magana Emp. 8-3, 11th. W Kaitlyn Velasquez Emp. 8-2.

16. Kalane Alumbaugh (0-4): 1. L Jocelyn Mattingly ONW 8-0, CQF. L Kaitlyn Velasquez Emp. 8-7 (7-4), CSF. L Emily Leihsing Emp. 8-3, 15th. L Maddie Andreason ONW 8-3.

Doubles

2. Kenzie Gillispie-Madelynn Hamm (3-1): 1. W Dworak-Ulwelling Der. 8-2, QF. W McGee-Wiens Man. 8-3, SF. W Keough-Herrarte Emp. 8-6, F. L Park-Loub Man. 8-0.

15. Hallie Watkins-Shelby Spreier (1-3): 1. Shepard-Staley SJA 8-1, CQF. L Jargo-Green CSW 8-2, CSF. L Ibarra-Dix Emp. 8-7 (9-7), 15th. W Dworak-Uwelling Der. 8-1.

Hesston men

fall to Bethel JV

HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s soccer team fell to the Bethel junior varsity 4-1 Tuesday in Hesston.

Matheus Tavares scored two goals for Bethel. Gwonhyeng Song and Jedidiah Mzungu each had a goal. Frederico Sala had an assist.

Baldo Moreno scored for Hesston.

Hesston outshot Bethel 12-10, although shots on goal were even at 10. Daniel Ganoza had five saves for the Larks.

Hesston is 5-7 and plays at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Barton County Community College in Great Bend.