1. Weekly Yoga at the Art Center: 6:15 p.m. Oct. 2, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N Washington St, Hutchinson. Every Wednesday, you'll learn how stepping on your mat can help relieve stress, joint pain, muscle discomfort, and more. One hour, beginner-friendly, all-levels class. The cost to attend class is $10 per class or $40 per month. Members of the Art Center can purchase tickets for $7 per class or $28 per month.



2. Let Them Eat Cake Coffee Group: 10 a.m. Oct. 2, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main St., Hutchinson. This week, we'll make vanilla bean creme brulee. Cost is $15 per person. Please register by calling 620-259-7339, signing up online at apronstringsstore.com, or coming to the store.

3. Reno County Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2, 115 W. 2nd Ave., Hutchinson. The Reno County Farmers Market is proud to offer a biweekly gathering of local farmers, artists and producers. Stay connected on Facebook and Instagram to learn about family activities, drawings for Market Bucks and live music.