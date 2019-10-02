Trinity Catholic High School football player Evan Remar, junior, hopes to help the young team wherever he plays on the field.

Trinity embarked on a winning start to the season, defeating Marion High School, 14-8, and Inman High School, 22-14.

Opponent Ell-Saline High School inflicted a punishing loss to Trinity on Sept. 20. The Celtics lost 34-0, and Lucas Hammeke broke his arm. Remar was sent in as quarterback and finished the game against Ell-Saline. Hammeke is out for the season, and Remar wasn’t sure what his role would be going forward.

On Tuesday after the Ell-Saline game, Coach Jordan Bell told Remar he wouldn't be lining up as quarterback. Hammeke’s younger brother, freshman Blake Hammeke, was named quarterback. Remar is still a halfback but plays multiple positions, according to Bell.

“I wasn’t extremely disappointed,” Remar said recently. “The coaches know what’s going to benefit the team,” he said.

In a coaches’ meeting before the season, Remar learned he would play tight end. "It is what we could consider a halfback," Bell said.

“Evan has stepped up as a leader of our football team. Evan is one of few returning players with varsity experience and many of his teammates look to him for advice on and off the field," Bell told The News. “Evan is a team player and will do anything that is asked of him for the team to be successful,” he said.

On Friday, Sept. 27, Trinity fell to the Conway Springs Cardinals 43-8, but Remar said the team looks at the season one game at a time. Homecoming for Trinity is Friday, Oct. 4, and the opponent is Garden Plain, owner of a perfect 4-0 record this year.

Trinity is 2-1 in district play and has a 2-2 overall record. The pressure to post more wins is growing if Trinity wants to make the playoffs - “which I think is a perfectly achievable goal for our team,” Remar said before the Conway Springs game.

He watches a lot of film to prepare for a game, he said.

When viewing film of last year’s games, he focuses on the “person in my position and see what they were doing,” he said. He’ll also watch game film of himself to learn what he may have done wrong and what he needs to do to correct it.

“Watching game film on another team is realizing their strengths and weaknesses and what you can do to exploit their weaknesses and really just learning what they do,” he said. “Sometimes you’ll be able to watch enough film to where you’ll know based on how they’re lined up what kind of play they're going to run. It just helps scheming our side of the game,” Remar said. On offense, he's a linebacker.

The six-foot-five-inch Remar also plays basketball and competes in track for Trinity, but said football is his favorite of the three. What he might do in school sports beyond high school is “a tough decision,” he said.

He’s thought about trying to play football in college, but the son of Jim and Amy Remar also could opt to end participation in team sports after high school and focus on academics in college. He hopes to become a large-animal veterinarian.