Students taught hand signals, safety precautions and bike maintenance tips.

St. John-Hudson Elementary students first-through-fourth grade brought their bikes to school September 23-27 as part of USD 350’s Bike Unit curriculum, which included inspections, needed repairs and bike safety, and taking rides around town to practice new skills.

“It’s a pretty neat program for the school,” Supt. Josh Meyer said. “There were a lot of community volunteers and we were very grateful for the help.”

Trish Wade, who coaches junior high and high school volleyball and high school track and is assistant high school girls basketball coach, had charge of the program, which has become a tradition spanning at least two decades.

“We had 80-90 students ride every day,” Wade said. “One of the activities was a bike rodeo and the highlight for the kids was getting to ride their bikes around town during school hours to practice their skills.”

Wade gave credit to volunteer parents and to the St. John Police Department for the success of the program.

Parent volunteers were Katrina Hickel, Angela Schawe, Bill Clausing, Leah Bonner, Rachel Fisher, Sara Fisher and Rodney Fox.

“We couldn’t have done it without their help, Wade said

Skills students learned and practiced were going slow and trying to maintain balance, using arm signals for turning and learning to stop using brakes, rather than shoes, Wade said.

St. John Police officers completed bike inspections, including assuring that each student had a helmet.

Dick Smith, who documents activities around St. John with photographs, was on the scene for Bike Week and posted over 60 pictures on the school’s Facebook page, including the photos published in this issue of St. John News.