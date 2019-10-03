The fourth annual Suicide Prevention Task Force Golf Tournament is at 1 p.m. Oct. 4 at Trails West Golf Course. The event is a four-person scramble that includes one round of golf, cart rental, prizes, range balls, food and beverage tickets. Cost is $45 for members and $55 for nonmembers. Pre-pay and save $5. For more information, call (913) 651-7176.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Fall Garrison Open Bowling Tournament is at 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Check-in is at 12:30 p.m. Cost is $40 per four-person team and includes shoes. To register, call (913) 651-2195.

The Infantry and Armor Ball Functional Fitness Challenge is 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Harney Sports Complex. Cost is $20 per person or two-person team. For more information and to register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/infantry-armor-ball-functional-fitness-challenge-tickets-70921204231?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Halloween Fun Run is 8-10 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. Same-day registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. The event is free. For more information, call 684-7525/7526.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club Fall Combo League is Thursdays through Oct. 31. Each team consists of five to six shooters and takes turns providing dinner. For more information or to sign-up, call (913) 651-8132.

The Fort Leavenworth Lancers are looking for swimmers. The Lancers are a year-round USA competitive swimming team. Swimmers are placed into one of four groups based on ability. There is also a masters team for adults. For more information or to schedule a try-out, e-mail president@fortleavenworthlancers.org.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Float2Fit class is 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursdays at Harney Sports Complex. For more information, call 684-5120.

Strike Zone Bowling Center hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. The grill is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Lunch and Bowl is 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Receive one free game for every $5 spent at the snackbar. Shoe rental is $3. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.

Monday 50/50 night bowling is 5-9 p.m. every Monday at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Cost is $2 per person with games and shoe rental for 50 cents each. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.

$1 Friday night bowling is 5-10 p.m. every Friday at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Games, shoe rentals, 16-ounce drinks and pizza slices are $1 each. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.

Family day out bowling is noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Cost is $36 and includes four games, four drinks, four pairs of shoes and a single-topping pizza. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.

Cosmic Bowling is 7-10 p.m. every Saturday at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Two hours of bowling and shoe rental are $8 per person. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.