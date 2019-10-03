1. International Notes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Hutchinson's Historic Fox Theatre, 18 E 1st Ave, Hutchinson. The Hutchinson Symphony opens the Season with a suite of international composers, presenting exquisite music selections and a guest soloist: "The Firebird," composer Igor Stravinsky; "Ancient Airs and Dances," by Italian composer Ottorino Respighi; "Le Tombeau de Couperin" by French composer Maurice Ravel; and "Concierto de Aranjuez," a guitar concerto by the Spanish composer Joaquín Rodrigo with guest Classical Guitarist Howard Glanton. Cost is $25 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets at http://www.hutchsymphony.org.

2. The Diary of Anne Frank: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Family Community Theatre, 310 N Main St, Hutchinson. Published after her death by her father, Anne Frank's diary gives us a poignant view both into World War II and into the life of a young girl. Adapted for the stage, this play covers the 25 months two Jewish families spent hiding from the Gestapo. Buy tickets online at familycommunitytheatre.org/tickets, at our tickets vendors, Absolutely Home or Bookends Bookstore, or one hour before the show at the Flag Theatre. Directed by Ben Jones with assistant director Haley Nelson. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

3. Drumming Up Awareness with PILR and BrightHouse: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Avenue A Park. BrightHouse and Prairie Independent Living Center, Inc. invite you to join them in celebrating National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Disabilities Employment Awareness Month. Join us for hot dogs, drinks and music.