Division of Water Resources hosts public meetings in St. John

MANHATTAN — The Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Water Resources will host two public meetings in St. John on Oct. 21 to share information related to upcoming action responding to the impairment complaint by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on behalf of Quivira National Wildlife Refuge.

The meetings will take place at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Stafford County Courthouse Annex, 210 E. 3rd Ave. Both sessions will include the same information.

Water rights owners in the area were sent notice last week of the KDA-DWR plan to regulate water rights.

The meetings will review the anticipated regulation and the ongoing work with local stakeholders to develop a Water Conservation Area (WCA) that will provide flexibility in use for those regulated water rights.

All area residents are welcome to attend one of the two meetings. KDA also plans to live-stream the presentations and archive them on their website.

More information related to the impairment complaint and investigation findings, the planned water administration, and plans to develop a WCA to provide flexibility can be found at agriculture.ks.gov/Quivira.

Questions can also be addressed by calling KDA–DWR’s Stafford Field Office at (620)234-5311.

Hearing set for proposed repeal of water use regulation for GMD1

MANHATTAN — A public hearing will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday to consider the adoption of proposed regulations regarding water use.

The hearing will be in room 124 on the first floor of the Kansas Department of Agriculture, 1320 Research Park Dr. in Manhattan.

The hearing will consider a proposal to repeal K.A.R. 5-21-7, which adopted “change in use” rules applicable only in Western Kansas Groundwater Management District No. 1.

Repeal of this rule would result in the statewide rule (K.A.R. 5-5-9) being applied within GMD 1.

The other proposed regulations — K.A.R. 5-25-2, 5-25-4, and 5-25-22 — will assist water users in Big Bend Groundwater Management District No. 5 in developing an augmentation project.

The proposed regulations can be found on the KDA website: agriculture.ks.gov/PublicComment. Written comments can be submitted online at this site as well.

All interested persons may attend the hearing and may present comments either orally or in writing, or both.

To allow all parties to present their views, it may be necessary to request each participant limit oral presentations to five minutes.

Individuals wishing to participate by teleconference may go to either the KDA Garden City Field Office or the KDA Stafford Field Office on the date and time of the public hearing.

For more information, including special accommodations or a copy of the regulations or their economic impact statement, please contact Ronda Hutton at Ronda.Hutton@ks.gov or 785-564-6715.

IRS extends relief for Kansas farmers, ranchers affected by drought

TOPEKA — The Internal Revenue Service has extended tax relief for farmers and ranchers who were forced to sell livestock due to drought, flooding, or other severe weather in recent years.

Farmers and ranchers in the Kansas counties of Anderson, Atchison, Brown, Chase, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Greenwood, Harvey, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Lyon, McPherson, Marion, Marshall, Miami, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Saline, Shawnee, Wabaunsee, and Wyandotte are eligible for federal assistance. Counties that border those listed are also eligible.

In most cases, qualified farmers and ranchers whose drought-sale replacement period was scheduled to expire on Dec. 31, 2019, now have until the end of their next tax year to replace the livestock and defer tax on any gains from the forced sales. Sales of other livestock, such as those raised for slaughter or held for sporting purposes, or poultry, are not eligible

“Because the normal drought-sale replacement period is four years, this extension immediately impacts drought sales that occurred during 2015,” said IRS spokesman Michael Devine. “The replacement periods for some drought sales before 2015 are also affected due to previous drought-related extensions affecting some of these localities.”

More information on reporting drought sales and other farm-related tax issues can be found on IRS.gov in Publication 225, Farmer’s Tax Guide, and IR-2019-161.

Tractor Supply Fall Paper Clover Campaign begins

Tractor Supply Company continues its mission to support youth in their local communities by launching its Fall Paper Clover Campaign, a biannual fundraiser in partnership with National 4-H Council to provide scholarships for 4-H members.

The Paper Clover fundraiser provides thousands of dollars each year to offer opportunities for youth to attend conferences, 4-H camps, and other developmental programs across the nation.

To participate, Tractor Supply customers and team members can purchase a paper clover from Oct. 9 through Oct. 20 at stores nationwide. Customers also have the opportunity to donate online when purchasing from TractorSupply.com.

Each donation benefits youth within the state where it was collected, providing scholarships for numerous state-level 4-H programs.

Fundraising efforts are sourced for programs and events such as visits to the state capitol to meet with the agricultural department, leadership conferences, and camps where attendees can study a range of topics from beekeeping to raising and training animals to forestry.

4-H clubs are encouraged to contact a Tractor Supply store to participate during the in-store fundraiser. For more information on Paper Clover, visit TractorSupply.com/4H.

FEMA grant awarded for High Hazard Potential Dams Rehabilitation Program

The Kansas Water Office announced the state recently was approved for $409,298 in grant funds for rehabilitation of eligible high hazard potential dams.

The office applied for the FY 2019 Federal Emergency Management Agency grant with assistance from the Kansas Department of Agriculture Water Structures Program and the Division of Conservation.

“Many Kansans were able to see firsthand benefits of dams helping to minimize downstream flooding this year across the state,” said Kansas Water Office Director Earl Lewis. “Utilization of resources such as this HHPD Rehabilitation Grant will help to ensure eligible projects will function properly into the future.”

The purpose of the grant is to make funds available to eligible dams for technical, planning, design, and pre-construction assistance.

Two eligible dams, McPherson County State Lake Dam and Lake Sherwood Dam, were part of this initial Kansas request to FEMA.

Both were approved, and there are 34 other eligible dams with the option to apply for the grant funds through KWO.

For a dam to be considered eligible, it must be a non-federal dam located in a state with a state dam safety program, classified as high hazard potential by the state dam safety agency, have an approved emergency action plan, and pose an unacceptable risk to the public.

“Over time, some dams have been reclassified as high hazard structures and are now out of compliance,” and,” said Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam. “With the award of the HHPD Grant funds, we will have the ability to work with eligible dam owners throughout the state to bring their high hazard classified dams into compliance. Having these dams in compliance will reduce risks to the public, decrease flood potential, and in some cases, protect critical water supplies.”

The official and final grant award notification were received by the KWO on Sept. 19 with three years to utilize funds.

The KWO will again work with the KDA Water Structures Program and the Division of Conservation to revise the grant work plan to distribute the additional funds appropriately.

For more information about the grant, please contact the Kansas Water Office at (785) 296-3185 or email bobbi.luttjohann@kwo.ks.gov.