Man pleads to stealing $100,000 with brother’s ID

LEAVENWORTH — A man has pleaded no contest in Leavenworth County to using his brother’s identity to steal more than $100,000, according to a prosecution official.

Christopher Haugland, 38, entered the plea for a felony theft charge Friday in Leavenworth County District Court, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Haugland reportedly used his brother’s identification to withdraw $101,000 from his brother’s account April 23 at Exchange Bank & Trust in Easton. Haugland did not have his brother’s permission to withdraw the money.

The funds were provided to Haugland in the form of cash and cashier’s checks, which he later cashed. Haugland reportedly used some of the funds to purchase a car from a dealership in Johnson County, according to Thompson.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 6.

Deputies recover stolen car from lake

DODGE CITY — Ford County sheriff's deputies recovered a car from a lake Friday morning that was found to be stolen.

Deputies responded to Ford County Lake about 7:30 a.m. on reports of a vehicle in the lake, according to a news release from Sheriff Bill Carr.

Carr said deputies arriving on scene found a white four-door car submerged with no one inside.

The car's tag was checked and it had been reported stolen out of Dodge City to the Dodge City Police Department.