The Salina Police Department is inviting community members to attend its Halloween event, Cops and Costumes, from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

The event will take place in the front parking lot of the Salina Police Department, 255 N. 10th Street. Parking will be available in the lot at 10th and Park streets.

The event includes giveaways — candy and sticker badges and an opportunity to win Kenwood Cove day passes and AMC Theatres-Salina movie passes. It provides the opportunity to meet and greet the police officers and photo opportunities with police officers. Police vehicles will be on display.

For information regarding this event, contact officer Matthew Gawith at 785-826-7210.