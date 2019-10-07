Central Kansas Mental Health Center has been awarded a grant from the Tower Foundation to support suicide prevention and mental health services, Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Monday.

The Salina-based organization was awarded $4,000 to teach applied suicide intervention skills and training to young adults, ages 16-24 years, in an attempt to prevent situations from developing to the point where young adults attempt suicide.

The Tower Mental Health Foundation of Kansas was created as a result of an agreement between the attorney general’s office and Menninger Foundation in 2007. It offers support to organizations that provide mental health services in Kansas.

The attorney general is the sole member of the Foundation, which is staffed by the office of the attorney general. The Foundation’s board of directors is composed of nine Kansans with a keen interest in mental health issues. Dr. Walter Menninger serves as an emeritus member of the board.