Holm Automotive is hosting the 11th annual Hope Lives on Wednesday.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Sterl Hall, 619 N. Rogers St. in Abilene, the annual event raises money for breast cancer awareness for women.

Tim Holm, dealer principal of the dealership, said the event has been a great success in the past and the hope is to see the total money raised to go over the $100,000 mark with this year's event.

The event, which sold out Sunday, will feature speaker Terrah Stroda, a nurse midwife from Junction City who is a survivor of breast cancer.

Holm said the event sees about 300 attendees who are mostly women who are able support each other and learn from one another. In addition to the speaker, attendees will hear about the importance of early detection with exams and mammograms.

The event drew support from local businesses and organizations, with about 100 donations given for raffles.

"We also have vendors from across the state as well," Holm said. "We've been very fortunate to have had so many sponsors and vendors for the past 11 years."

Funds raised are given to the Elsie Brooks Memorial Fund of Dickinson and Memorial Health Systems.

"The Elsie Brooks Fund is used to help people who have cancer with needs that aren't reimbursable," Holm said.

Helm said those needs include such things as travel expenses to get to appointments or buying a wig.

The funds for Memorial Health will be used for such things as the digital mammography program at the hospital.

As a local event, having organizations nearby to give to is important for Holm.

"For this event, we like to support locally rather than send out money to a national organization," Holm said.

The event is really a way to celebrate women.

"What we find is a lot of women who've had breast cancer or who are connected to someone with breast cancer," Holm said.