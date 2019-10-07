A picture-perfect fall day is in store for Topeka-area residents on Monday, with sunny skies and highs in the lower-70s, according to th National Weather Service.
More gorgeous weather is on tap for Tuesday, when highs again should be in the lower-70s with abundant sunshine.
Highs should remain in the lower-70s on Wednesday, when a chance for rain enters the picture.
Here's the seven-day outlook from the weather service:
• Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
• Tonight: Clear, with a low around 44. South wind around 5 mph.
• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
• Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
• Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
• Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
• Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.
• Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
• Friday: A 50 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.
• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58.
• Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 38.
• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 64.