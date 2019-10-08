Another beautiful day is on tap Tuesday, with sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s expected for the Topeka area.

A chance of rain enters the forecast Tuesday night and continues on Wednesday, when highs are expected in the lower-70s.

Another day with highs in the mid-70s and a chance for rain is expected on Thursday.

Much cooler weather is expected Friday, with highs only around 50.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

• Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 10 mph.

• Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

• Friday: A 30 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

• Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 39.

• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

• Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

• Monday, Columbus Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.