St. John takes advantage of good weather conditions at Pratt Invitational and runners turn in top times.

The St. John Cross Country team competed at the Pratt Invitational Cross Country meet on Thursday, October 3 at Sixth Street Park in Pratt. The weather was cool and cloudy, which made great running conditions.

The Varsity boys’ race had 56 runners. The Tiger team competed well, landing five runners in the top 20. A.J. Miller led the Tiger runners with a 1st place finish and a time of 17:17. He was followed closely by Uriel Calleros with a 5th place finish and time of 17:58. Other Tiger runners were Trey Fisher 9th place medal (18:23), Dalton Nemec 15th place medal (18:58), Dylan Reed 16th place medal (18:58.5), Dominic Miller 31st (19:36); Marshall Woolf 34th place (19:47).

The varsity boys won the meet with a score of 34. They were followed by Chaparral 51, Cimarron 74, Pratt 80, Macksville 115

“It was great running weather, and it was nice to see our times come down. Five runners in the top 20 is very good,” said head coach Joel Delp. “We are certainly not where we need to be yet, and we need narrow the gap between our 3rd and 4th runners. Hopefully, we can do that over the next four weeks.”

Thirty-six runners competed in the JV boys’ race. Nicholas Huston led the way with a 1st place finish and a time of 19:49. Other Tiger runners were Toby Woolf 7th place medal (21:06), Austin Kuhn 8th place medal (21:07), Austin Woolf 13th (21:30) and Karim Herrera 35th (26:47).

In the 7th grade boys’ race, Quade Smith finished in 1st place with a time of 5:32. He was followed by Keldon Bunker 16th (6:29), Braxton Alpers 17th (6:29.5), Jace Reyes 22nd (6:52), Josh Chapman 35th (7:28), Chris Fernandez 41st (8:11) and Julio Lozano 42nd (8:16). In the 8th grade boys’ race, Carter Haney finished in 12th place with a time of 14:46.5.

“Our junior high group has been working hard and they continue to bring their times down,” said coach Delp. “ They have their final meet next Thursday.”

St. John travels to the Sterling Invitational next Thursday, October 10.