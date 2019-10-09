LEAVENWORTH — Local residents may have noticed a change in the appearance of badges worn by Leavenworth police officers.

Members of the Leavenworth Police Department are once again wearing special badges in October in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Each special badge features a pink ribbon in the center. The edges of the badge also are pink.

Leavenworth officers began the practice of wearing the special badges last year during the month of October.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said the department provides the badges to the officers. Kitchens said officers are not required to wear the special badges. But most members of the department are sporting the special badges this month.

“I think a large majority of the Police Department is participating,” he said.

The special badges are metal. But some members of the Police Department wear what are known as external vest carriers as part of their uniforms. And these officers wear cloth badges that attach to the external vest carriers with velcro instead, according to Kitchens.

Deputy Police Chief Dan Nicodemus said officers who use the external vest carriers can wear cloth badges that have been died pink during the month of October.