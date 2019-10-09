Lady Tigers win some, lose some in recent tournaments and triangles.

In a marathon event, the St. John-Hudson Lady Tigers took on the Victoria Knights last Tuesday, losing the first match 25-8, 12-25, 20-25. Against the Otis-Bison Lady Cougars, the Tigers defeated the Cougars 25-18, 21-25, 25-14 in the triangle at Otis.

Against the Victoria Knights, the St. John Tigers dominated the Knights in the first game. St. John won 25-8.

Things changed in the second game however. The Tigers just fell flat and the Knights were almost the exact opposite.

Down 1-9 nothing was going right for the Tigers. The Knights increased their lead 5-21, taking the second game 12-25.

The third game was a completely different story, as almost every point was treated like gold as neither team was willing to give in, with many long volleys.

After an 8-8 tie, the Knights took the lead, the Tigers fell behind by 2 points eventually losing the third game 20-25, and the match.

Against the Otis-Bison Cougars, (a team the Tigers defeated at the Hoisington Tournament), in the first game, except for a 2-2 tie, the Lady Tigers stayed in front, usually between 4-8 points. The Cougars started narrowing the Tigers lead 17-13, causing St. John’s head coach Trish Wade to call a timeout. The score got as close as two points, the Tigers leading 18-16. From then on, the Cougars managed just 2 points, the Tigers won the first game 25-18.

The second game was close with the Cougars leading. The St. John ladies had their chances to take over several times but couldn’t get over the hump. As the game kept on going and going, the Tigers lost 21-25.

In game three, the Tigers started building their lead while to Cougars were struggling. Up 17-5, the Tigers added two more points, 21-6, then took the third game 25-14, and the match.

On Tuesday, October 15, the Tigers travel to Ness City and take on the Central Plains Oilers, and the Ness City Eagles.