1. Weekly Yoga at the Art Center: 6:15 p.m. Oct. 9, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N Washington St, Hutchinson. Every Wednesday, you'll learn how stepping on your mat can help relieve stress, joint pain, muscle discomfort, and more. One hour, beginner-friendly, all-levels class. The cost to attend class is $10 per class or $40 per month. Members of the Art Center can purchase tickets for $7 per class or $28 per month.

2. An Evening with Joshua Johnson: 6 p.m. Oct. 9, Distillery 244 Old Town, 244 N Mosley, Wichita. Join KMUW for an evening with Joshua Johnson, host of 1A. 1A is a production of WAMU in Washington, DC and distributed by NPR. Johnson will share stories from his public radio career, including his experience hosting 1A, one of the most important daily conversations in America. Tickets are $50 each at kmuw.org. Proceeds directly support KMUW, Wichita's NPR station. Doors open at 6 p.m. The buffet dinner provided by Two Olives begins and 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m.

3. Reno County Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 9, 115 W. 2nd Ave., Hutchinson. The Reno County Farmers Market is proud to offer a biweekly gathering of local farmers, artists and producers. Stay connected on Facebook and Instagram to learn about family activities, drawings for Market Bucks and live music.