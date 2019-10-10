Child and Youth Services will be closed 2-4 p.m. Oct. 15 for monthly staff training.

Child and Youth Services winter sports registration is Oct. 15 through Nov. 25. Wrestling is for 5- to 12-year-olds and costs $45. Smart Start Basketball is for 3- to 4-year-olds and costs $25. Youth basketball is for 5- to 12-year-olds and costs $45. All youth must have an updated sports physical before the first practice. For more information, call 684-7525/7526.

The Combined Arms Research Library Fantober-Themed Children’s storytime is at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays throughout October. Oct. 16 dress like superheroes; Oct. 23 dress like wizards; and Oct. 31 is trick-or-treat storytime. For more information, follow CARL on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Combinedarmsresearchlibrary.

The next Combined Arms Research Library’s Lego Club for ages 5 and up is 4-5 p.m. Oct. 16 at the library. Children under 10 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

The Combined Arms Research Library’s Pages-to-Screen Movie Club: “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” for ages 10 and up is 2-4:30 p.m. Oct. 18. Popcorn is provided. For more information, call (913) 758-3006.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Good Grades Special is noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Bring in report cards and receive one free game for every A or equivalent. Straight As earn free sodas for the family (maximum six) and Bs or better earns $2 off any pizza. Games can be used by all family members. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Sensory Storytime is 4-5 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Combined Arms Research Library. The event is geared toward children with sensory needs but open to all. For more information, call (913) 758-3006.

Enrollment for the Child and Youth Services Babysitting Basics Course is now open. Classes are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 24-25, Jan. 2-3 and March 19-20 at Harrold Youth Center. Children must be CYS-registered to enroll. Enroll at the CYS front desk, Parent Central or online through WebTrac. For more information, call 684-5138.

The Fort Leavenworth Lancers are looking for swimmers. The Lancers are a year-round USA competitive swimming team. Swimmers are placed into one of four groups based on ability. There is also a masters team for adults. For more information or to schedule a try-out, e-mail president@fortleavenworthlancers.org.

Girl scouts is forming troops on Fort Leavenworth for girls in kindergarten through 12th grade. For more information or to sign-up, e-mail rleger@gsksmo.org or call customer care at (816) 759-3025.

Scouts BSA, for youth ages 11-17, meets at 7 p.m. Monday nights at Patch Community Center. For more information, contact Troop 66 at ftlvntroop66@gmail.com, Troop 366 at troop366ftlvn@gmail.com, Cub Scout Pack 1 (kindergarten through fifth grade) at Pack1ftleavenwort@gmail.com or all-girl Troop 166 at troop166ftlvn@gmail.com.