Shawnee County could be in for its first freeze of the cold-weather season.

The National Weather put the county under a freeze watch Thursday morning while warning that temperatures here were expected to drop to 32 degrees Friday night.

"Freezing temperatures could kill outdoor plants, sensitive vegetation and crops," the weather service's Topeka office said on its website.

The weather service forecast for Shawnee County calls for:

• A high temperature near 71 degrees today with increasing cloudiness and a 40 percent chance of rain. Winds are expected to come from the south at around 15 mph before shifting in the afternoon to come from the west, and could gust as high as 20 mph.

• A low around 35 tonight, with a 20 percent chance of precipitation and skies initially being cloudy before gradually becoming partly cloudy. Winds should come from the northwest at 15 to 20 mph while gusting as high as 30 mph.

• A high near 48 Friday, with skies initially being partly sunny before gradually becoming Sunny. Winds should come from the west at 15 to 20 mph while gusting as high as 30 mph.

• A low around 32 Friday night, with clear skies and winds coming from the west at around 5 mph.

• A high near 63 Saturday, with sunny skies and winds coming from the west at 5 to 10 mph.

• A low around 39 Saturday night, with clear skies.

• A high near 64 Sunday, with sunny skies.

• A low around 41 Sunday night, with mostly clear skies.