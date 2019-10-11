Oct. 12 through 20

All times Central

Saturday, Oct. 12

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Newton @ Derby Inv. 9 a.m.; Burrton @ HOPL, Fairfield TBA.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS — Newton @ Class 5A Regionals, Salina Central TBA; Hesston @ Class 4A Regionals, Abilene.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Tabor @ Bethel 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethel @ Friends (W 5 p.m., W 7:30 p.m.), Hesston College @ Garden City CC (W 4:30 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.).

PRO HOCKEY — Rapid City @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13

PRO FOOTBALL — Houston @ Kansas City noon (KWCH, ch. 12.1).

Monday, Oct. 14

PREP GIRLS GOLF — Newton @ Class 5A Regionals, Salina Municipal GC 10 a.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS — Newton-Hesston @ Emporia 6 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL (exhibition) — Oklahoma City @ Dallas 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Newton, Salina South @ Hutchinson 5 p.m.; Lyons, TBA @ Halstead 5 p.m.; Hesston, Smoky Valley @ Pratt 5 p.m.; Remington, Peabody-Burns, Marion @ Berean Academy 3 p.m.; Moundridge, Little River, Inman @ Goessel 5:45 p.m.; Centre, Sterling @ Sedgwick 5 p.m.; Burrton, Fairfield @ Attica TBA.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — .

PREP BOYS SOCCER — Derby @ Newton 6:30 p.m.; Berean Academy @ Elyria Christian-Hutchinson Central Christian 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Friends @ Bethel 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Hesston College @ Highland CC 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethel @ McPherson (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.), Dodge City CC @ Hesston College (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.).

PRO BASKETBALL (exhibition) — Memphis @ Oklahoma City 7 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Utah 8:05 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Maize South @ Hesston 6 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Halstead, Hesston @ CKL, Larned 4 p.m.; Berean Academy, Moundridge, Remington, Sedgwick @ HOAL, Hutchinson 4 p.m.; Goessel, Burrton @ WSL-HOPL, Harvey County West Park 4 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER — Andover Central @ Newton 6:30 p.m.

PRO FOOTBALL — Kansas City @ Denver 7:20 p.m. (KSAS, ch. 24.1).

Friday, Oct. 18

PREP FOOTBALL (All games at 7 p.m. unless noted) — Goddard Eisenhower @ Newton, Smoky Valley @ Halstead, Chapman @ Hesston, Remington @ Hutchinson Trinity, Sublette @ Sedgwick, Central Plains @ Moundridge, Peabody-Burns @ Goessel, South Barber @ Burrton.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Newton @ AV-CTL I, Bill Burke Park, Salina TBA.

PREP SOCCER — Berean Academy @ Classical School of Wichita 6 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS — Class 5A state @ Pittsburg, Class 4A state @ Vaughan Tennis Center, Winfield.

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Idaho 8:10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Halstead @ Hillsboro Inv. 9 a.m.; Hesston @ Clearwater Inv. 9 a.m.; Berean Academy, Moundridge, Sedgwick, Remington @ HOAL, Marion 9 a.m.; Goessel, Peabody-Burns @ WSL, Solomon 9 a.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS — Class 5A state @ Pittsburg, Class 4A state @ Vaughan Tennis Center, Winfield.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Bethel @ Friends 1:30 p.m., Kansas @ Texas 6 p.m. (Longhorn Network), TCU @ Kansas State 1:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel, Trinity Bible @ Manhattan Christian 1 p.m.; Pratt CC @ Hesston College TBA.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY — Bethel @ Mid-States Classic, Winfield TBA.

COLLEGE SOCCER — York @ Bethel (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.), Hesston College @ Pratt CC (W 2 p.m., M 4 p.m.).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Idaho 8:10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20

No area events scheduled.

To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still need your schedule. Please fax it to the Kansan at (316) 283-2471 or e-mail it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.

Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice. TV channel numbers listed are for over-the-air broadcast (including HD virtual channels) unless noted. Cable and satellite channel numbers may differ. Some cable and satellite channels listed may require a subscription or may be pay-per-view (contact your cable or satellite company for more information). Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, call the Kansan at (316) 804-7731.