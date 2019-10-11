GARNETT — With the winter flu season quickly approaching, Anderson County Hospital has planned two upcoming flu clinics.

The public is invited to attend the clinics, which are planned from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, or Wednesday, Nov. 20. Both clinics will take place at Anderson County Hospital’s Family Care Center, 536 W. Fourth Ave., Garnett.

No appointment is necessary, and the Family Care Center can bill a patient's insurance company. Patients can also pay a small upfront fee. Medicaid recipients must obtain their flu shot at the health department.

For more information, call 785-448-2674.