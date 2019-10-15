A man who already is serving a prison sentence has been sentenced to an additional 16 months for fleeing from police in Tonganoxie, according to a prosecution official.

Orion Sherley, 24, Vassar, was sentenced Friday in Leavenworth County District Court for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Jurors convicted Sherley of the charge in August. The crime occurred July 29, 2015.

Tonganoxie police officers became involved in the incident after they were alerted about a vehicle that reportedly was being sought in connection to crimes in a neighboring county.

Tonganoxie police officers observed the vehicle traveling on U.S. 24-40 and began to pursue the vehicle. At times, the vehicle reached speeds in excess of 100 mph, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

The vehicle was pursued into Lawrence where it crashed. Lawrence police officers apprehended Sherley and the other two occupants of the vehicle.

Sherley currently is serving a prison sentence with the Kansas Department of Corrections for crimes committed in Johnson and Wyandotte counties including aggravated burglary and theft, according to a KDOC website.