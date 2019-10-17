Fort Leavenworth Fire and Emergency Services opened the doors of Fire Station No. 2 for its annual open house in recognition of Fire Prevention Week Oct. 9.

Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

Since 1925, Fire Prevention Week has been observed the week of Oct. 9, Sunday through Saturday, coinciding with the anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire, which burned Oct. 8-10, 1871.

“That is when they started pushing fire codes,” said Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention Dean Turner.

The open house included food provided by the Commissary, drinks provided by Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities, door prizes, videos, a fire safety trailer, a bean bag toss at a fake fire to “put it out” and an opportunity to see the fire trucks, a rescue boat, uniforms, equipment and tools used by the firefighters in all types of emergency situations.

Maj. Conor Trulsson, School of Advanced Military Studies student, said he appreciated the firefighters hosting the event.

“I love it,” Trulsson said. “I like that these guys are out here to talk and demonstrate, and I like that they have their equipment out, and I appreciate everything they’ve done setup wise.”

Trulsson attended the open house with his wife, Mimi, and their two sons Liam, 1, and Kevin, 7 weeks.

“I really wanted to see how excited (Liam’s) face would be because he loves trucks,” Trulsson said. “He sees the allure of fire and stuff that is crackling and burning and wants to play with it and that’s obviously not a good idea. He definitely thinks that fire is fun, but hopefully he’ll learn here that it is not safe.”

New features included seeing a rescue harness that has been used for situations like sledding accidents where a person couldn’t physically get back up the hill, and a controlled trash can fire so attendees could practice putting the fire out.

“(The trash can fire) runs off propane,” Turner said. “We’re adding that so we can talk to parents and maybe get a little more excitement out of it so maybe they’ll ask more questions. Right now, they are using a garden hose, but we do talk about using a fire extinguisher, and we give them the opportunity to use the same techniques as you would with a fire extinguisher.

“The hope is that they just come in and they learn something,” he said, “that they get some good educational material from us, and they take it back and they take fire safety seriously and be safe in their home.”

The 2019 theme for Fire Prevention Week according to the National Fire Protection Association is “Not Every Hero Wears A Cape So Plan and Practice Your Escape.” Turner said the fire department has been emphasizing the theme when students come to the fire station for tours.

“We had the smoke tunnels set up. We had the door set up to where they actually had to feel the door, open the door and look,” Turner said. “We talked about having two ways out of the house and staying low below the smoke. We also said to work with their parents to come up with an escape plan to decide where their meeting place is going to be and how and when to call 911.

“But the main thing is to just be safe in their homes, making sure they have a good working smoke alarm, making sure they have two ways out of the house, making sure they know their address,” he said. “It is just a continual emphasis on fire prevention and staying fire safe.”

Throughout the month of October, Unified School District 207 students as well as home-school students and Child Development Center students in pre-kindergarten through second grade and in fourth-grade are given tours of the fire station or have the firefighters visit their classrooms. That’s why Mariangela Gordon, mother of 8-year-old Mia Gordon, MacArthur Elementary School third-grader, said it was important to come to the open house because her daughter’s class didn’t have a fire station tour.

“I believe they still need to be aware of the safety,” Gordon said. “I like when they come home, and they tell me about ‘stop, drop and roll.’ (Mia) loves coming to the fire station. I asked her this year if she wanted to go, and she said, ‘I do because I want a reminder of what to do, Mom.’”

Mia said the smoke tunnel is her favorite thing about visiting the fire station.

“I love doing (‘stop, drop and roll’) because it is like you’re going into a real fire, but it is not a real fire, so you don’t actually get hurt. It is a practice thing,” she said. “So, if there is a real fire, we know what to do instead of panicking.”