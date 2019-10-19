MANHATTAN — It took nearly four quarters, but the Kansas State Wildcats finally found what they were looking for.

Skylar Thompson scored on a 3-yard run with 2:45 left, capping an 11-play, 95-yard drive Saturday to give the Wildcats a much-needed 24-17 Big 12 victory over TCU at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The winning drive, which consumed 5 minutes, 18 seconds, included a 2-yard red-zone pickup by Thompson, who also put the Wildcats in position to score with a 61-yard run to the TCU 29.

The Wildcat defense then came up big after TCU had moved the ball to the K-State 36, getting a sack from Wyatt Hubert, who also tipped a pass on fourth down that ended the threat with 1:06 left.

From there, K-State nearly ran out the clock out. Devin Anctil's booming 55-yard punt gave TCU one final shot from its 23-yard line with 2 seconds left.

With the victory, K-State improved to 4-2 overall, 1-2 in the Big 12. TCU fell to 3-3 with a 1-2 league record.

TCU outgained K-State 366 yards to 266, holding the Wildcats to 94 yards rushing, though the Wildcats took several losses while killing the clock.

Thompson completed 11 of 23 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns, plus led the Wildcats in rushing with 68 yards on 10 attempts. Malik Knowles came back from a foot injury to catch three passes for 48 yards and Wykeen Gill had three grabs for 45 yards and a score.

Quarterback Max Duggan ran for 115 yards on 13 carries and completed 16 of 29 passes for 132 yards.

K-State took the second-half kickoff and drove 59 yards to the TCU 3 before settling for a 21-yard Blake Lynch field goal and a 17-10 advantage. But TCU answered immediately, marching 75 yards in just five plays with Duggan scoring on a 46-yard run with at least four missed tackles by the Wildcats.

Kansas State limited TCU's explosive plays in the first half and got a big special teams play of its own on the way to a 14-10 halftime lead.

The Wildcats managed just 44 yards total offense in the first quarter but still led 7-0 on a 21-yard strike down the middle of the field from Thompson to tight end Nick Lenners with 9:56 left in the period. The touchdown was set up by Jonathan Alexander's blocked punt that put the ball at the TCU 20.

TCU tied it early in the second quarter with a 10-play, 76-yard drive that featured a heavy dose of running back Sewo Olonilua, who scored on an 8-yard run.

But K-State's offense came alive midway through the period with a 74-yard drive of its own, culminating in a 13-yard completion to Gill at the 5:30 mark.

TCU came back to kick a field goal with 33 seconds left in the half to cap a 54-yard drive that included a pair of 15-yard K-State penalties.

K-State had 122 yards total offense in the half but just 40 on the ground. Thompson was 5 of 10 passing for 82 yards, while Gilbert had eight carries for 32.

TCU finished the half with 154 yards, including a balanced 115 on the ground with Olonilua picking up 44, Darius Anderson 36 and Duggan 34. Duggan completed 5 of 11 passes for 33 yards.