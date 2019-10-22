Hutchinson voter Tom Litchfield said he casts an advance vote “every time.”

“Don’t have to stand in line,” he said of the advantage of walk-in early voting.

On the first day of walk-in advance voting Monday at the Reno County Courthouse Annex, 125 W. 1st Ave., Litchfield didn't have to stand in line because he was the only voter casting a ballot there shortly after 3 p.m.

As of about 3:10 p.m. Monday, 63 people had voted at the location. Election officials said early voting started slowly. The site opened at 8 a.m., but it was after 9 a.m. before a ballot was cast.

The early voting location will be available to any voter in Reno County from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays until the state-mandated closing of early voting sites at noon Monday, Nov. 4.

Seats on school boards and city governing boards are at stake in the Nov. 5 general election. Across Kansas, voters also have a lengthy question regarding eliminating the state’s adjustment to the U.S. census to determine how some political boundaries are drawn.

Election board workers are reminding voters to turn their ballot over to see that question. Reno County deputy election officer Jenna Fager said there have been a few questions from voters about the census amendment. An explanatory statement about the constitutional amendment appears near the top of the ballot question.

The federal census is conducted every decade. Kansas adjusts the residency numbers for military personnel and college students, and that adjusted data is used when redrawing state legislative district lines. That also influences the boundaries for Kansas State Board of Education districts.

Voting no would keep the current system. Voting yes would use U.S. census data for all redistricting in Kansas. A super-majority of state legislators voted to put the census amendment on the ballot.